WEATHER

Nice Easter Weekend!

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

The deep moisture which brought spotty showers across central North Carolina late last night and this morning has moved off to the east.

The actual cold front will move east and south across the viewing area late this afternoon and should be east and south of the region this evening.

High pressure centered over Missouri will move east and help bring a flow of very dry air. This dry air should bring the region a clearing sky and much cooler air. Readings tonight will drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s, about 2 to 4 degrees lower than normal.

That high will be right over central North Carolina tomorrow and this will bring the region a sunny sky and pleasantly mild afternoon temperatures.

A storm system forming over western South Dakota this evening will move east across the Great Lakes into eastern Canada tomorrow night into Sunday. A cold front extending southward out of this storm will move east and south and should be near the North Carolina Virginia border later Sunday night.

Ahead of this front, sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during Easter Sunday. Winds will turn more out of the south and this will help usher in a warmer flow of air. Most places should warm into the lower to middle 70s Sunday afternoon despite more clouds showing up.

A weak low pressure area will move along the front late Sunday night and Monday morning. This should bring central North Carolina lowering and thickening clouds and a few hit-and-miss showers across the viewing area Monday morning. The front will end up stalling over the region then move back northward Monday night and early Tuesday.

A storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest and southern British Columbia Sunday night will cause a surface storm to form over eastern Colorado on Monday. This storm will track east northeast with a southward trailing cold front. This front will reach the Appalachians Tuesday night of next week.

Ahead of this front a southerly flow of warm moist air will send temperatures into the lower 80s in parts of Central North Carolina.

As the storm tracks by to our north on Wednesday into the northeast U.S., the trailing cold front will move across central North Carolina from west to east. This will bring lowering clouds and the chance for rain, perhaps with thunderstorms. The high temperature on Wednesday will be highly dependent on when the rain arrives and the cold front moves through. If the front is slower, temperatures could be higher than expected.

In the wake of Wednesday's cold front, dry cooler air will follow as a large area of high pressure moving out of central Canada moves southeast. Temperatures are expected to average more than 10 degrees below normal Thursday of next week and remain cooler than normal through the end of next week.

Happy Passover/Easter!
Chris

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
Why orange snow is blanketing Russian ski slopes
More Weather
Top Stories
Murder charge filed in 2014 case of missing Fayetteville woman
Family, police looking for missing Durham man
Deported Fort Bragg veteran wins fight for US citizenship
Garner man charged in deadly drag racing crash
First Easter weekend at new Raleigh cathedral
New policy requires TX preschoolers to carry clear backpacks
Fan from NC has to dye hair after losing bet to Mets pitcher
Iconic 'Nights in Rodanthe' house up for sale
Show More
Fans of pioneering Raleigh jazz station WSHA 'heartbroken' by sale
Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman who killed 49 acquitted
Under Armour, MyFitnessPal data breach affects 150 million users
Police: North Carolina man shot twice in 3 days
NC Museum displays dinosaur eggs dating back 97 million years
More News
Top Video
New policy requires TX preschoolers to carry clear backpacks
Deported Fort Bragg veteran wins fight for US citizenship
First Easter weekend at new Raleigh cathedral
Murder charge filed in 2014 case of missing Fayetteville woman
More Video