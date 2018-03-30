The deep moisture which brought spotty showers across central North Carolina late last night and this morning has moved off to the east.The actual cold front will move east and south across the viewing area late this afternoon and should be east and south of the region this evening.High pressure centered over Missouri will move east and help bring a flow of very dry air. This dry air should bring the region a clearing sky and much cooler air. Readings tonight will drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s, about 2 to 4 degrees lower than normal.That high will be right over central North Carolina tomorrow and this will bring the region a sunny sky and pleasantly mild afternoon temperatures.A storm system forming over western South Dakota this evening will move east across the Great Lakes into eastern Canada tomorrow night into Sunday. A cold front extending southward out of this storm will move east and south and should be near the North Carolina Virginia border later Sunday night.Ahead of this front, sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during Easter Sunday. Winds will turn more out of the south and this will help usher in a warmer flow of air. Most places should warm into the lower to middle 70s Sunday afternoon despite more clouds showing up.A weak low pressure area will move along the front late Sunday night and Monday morning. This should bring central North Carolina lowering and thickening clouds and a few hit-and-miss showers across the viewing area Monday morning. The front will end up stalling over the region then move back northward Monday night and early Tuesday.A storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest and southern British Columbia Sunday night will cause a surface storm to form over eastern Colorado on Monday. This storm will track east northeast with a southward trailing cold front. This front will reach the Appalachians Tuesday night of next week.Ahead of this front a southerly flow of warm moist air will send temperatures into the lower 80s in parts of Central North Carolina.As the storm tracks by to our north on Wednesday into the northeast U.S., the trailing cold front will move across central North Carolina from west to east. This will bring lowering clouds and the chance for rain, perhaps with thunderstorms. The high temperature on Wednesday will be highly dependent on when the rain arrives and the cold front moves through. If the front is slower, temperatures could be higher than expected.In the wake of Wednesday's cold front, dry cooler air will follow as a large area of high pressure moving out of central Canada moves southeast. Temperatures are expected to average more than 10 degrees below normal Thursday of next week and remain cooler than normal through the end of next week.Happy Passover/Easter!Chris