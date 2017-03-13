WEATHER

After a very cold night, the Triangle will experience a cool day to start off the new week.

The sun will quickly give way to increasing clouds ahead of an approaching storm system. Rain will develop in the afternoon and continue into the first half of tonight.

Rain will taper off by daybreak on Tuesday.

Drier and warmer air will move in on Tuesday behind the storm system. However, an upper trough will limit clearing and may even produce a couple of extra showers on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A shot of arctic air behind the departing storm will then dive down across the region starting on Tuesday night and linger into Friday.

Highs will only be in the low to mid-40s on Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the low to mid-20s. Brrr!

Warmth will try to build back in at the end of the week with a chance for some rain by next weekend.

Have a great week!

