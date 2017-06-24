A cool front will move through Central North Carolina this evening This front will help bring some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. One or two of the storms could be severe. Right now the area is under a marginal risk. Gusty winds and small hail are the main threats with any of the stronger storms.This activity will move to the east as the front moves east. However, the boundary might slow down late tomorrow and it might still be close enough to bring a lingering shower close by to the east and south.In the wake of that front, a large area of high pressure will continue to move east and expand from the Plains states into the eastern U.S.during the second half of the upcoming weekend. A northwest upper-level flow of dry, stable air will take over later tonight and Sunday. Lower levels will turn less humid and the overall weather pattern looks very nice for Sunday and Monday.The large surface high is projected to slowly work eastward during next week. However, a large upper-level trough becoming established over the Great Lakes will create a path for a weak upper-level disturbance to dip down over the central Appalachians during Tuesday.This will help bring more clouds and there's even the chance it could shower from this feature Tuesday afternoon.Once that upper-level system moves off to the east, the northwest upper-level flow will become strongly established and this should help force the large surface high eastward into the eastern U.S. during Wednesday and Thursday of next week. This high will remain a dominate feature over the region into next Friday as well.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell