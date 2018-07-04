Unfortunately, things will turn a bit more unsettled starting today for any Fourth of July festivities as deep low-level moisture pushes into the region along with a more unstable air mass.Clouds will be on the increase as a result along with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Temperatures will hold around the 90-degree mark. This pattern will hold for Thursday, as well.A cold front will approach us starting on Friday, but it will remain unsettled ahead of it with spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. This front then moves through the region on Saturday with more widespread showers and thunderstorms to start the weekend.Behind the front, a noticeably drier air mass will push into the region with much lower humidity and plenty of sunshine Sunday.Monday will remain comfortable as it turns warmer, but the humidity doesn't return to its more typical summer-like values until at least Tuesday.Have a great 4th of July!Bigweather