A weak cold front will move through the region today triggering showers and t-storms. There will be plenty of time that will be dry, but an umbrella will come in handy.Drier air will move east later this afternoon and any lingering showers move east of the Triangle after the evening commute.High pressure over the Great Lakes will expand eastward and southward tonight through Wednesday.This high will help force a cool front through the region on Wednesday night. Behind that front, cooler air will move in causing lots of clouds. The cool northeasterly flow, coupled with the clouds, will lead to cooler daytime high temperatures with a high in the 60s on Thursday.Another strong storm system will track east-northeast and help bring an influx of moisture into the Carolinas on Thursday night and Friday.This will lead to the development of rain and thunderstorms on Friday through Friday evening. This system will quickly move off to the east, and therefore, any stormy weather will come to an end Friday night.Another large area of high pressure will move in from the west by Saturday and this will set the stage for a nice weekend.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather