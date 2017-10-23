WEATHER

Storms Later Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Our late-season warm spell will continue across Central North Carolina today. But it will be cloudier than recent days as a fairly strong cold front approaches us from the west.

A noticeable southerly breeze will kick up today and temperatures will again climb high into the 70s.

The front will move through this evening with showers,and potentially a strong and drenching thunderstorm. There could be some locally damaging winds and a pocket or two of hail. We may even see an isolated tornado. The SPC has put the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather.



Tomorrow, the cold front will push gradually eastward to the coast.

The area will dry out from the Triangle on westward. The temperature will again reach the 70s in most places tomorrow.

A noticeably cooler autumnal air mass will move in tomorrow night and be with us on Wednesday and Thursday.

Despite plenty of sunshine both days, daytime highs will hold in the 60s. Nighttime readings will fall to near 40 both nights.

Warmer air will return here again Friday and Saturday, boosted by continued sunshine for all of Friday and most of Saturday. Then, our next chance of rain will come by Saturday night into Sunday.

Have a great week!

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
North Carolina sends more help to Puerto Rico
Cary preparing for winter weather
More Weather
Top Stories
Movie theater employee found shot outside Cary theater
Top 5 area haunted houses you need to visit
47 car break-ins reported in Clayton; no arrests made
Mother charged with killing son at Fayetteville hotel
Nash County Sheriff's Office investigates murder
Letter penned a day before Titanic sank sold for $166K
Wayne County deputies arrest man for carrying heroin
Mom: Cub Scout kicked out of group after asking about guns
Show More
Appeal backed by former presidents raises $31M
Sex offender arrested at NC State Fair
Authorities: 7-year-old boy attacked, killed by 2 pit bulls
Joshua Tree hikers may have died in 'sympathetic murder-suicide'
Wake County deputy injured in crash
More News
Top Video
Double Dutch Aerobics stops in Durham
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
Top 5 area haunted houses you need to visit
Woman recounts receiving first Christmas shoebox
More Video