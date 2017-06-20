A cold front is nearly stalled out over the region. It will be the focal point for a few showers, and thunderstorms, to develop across the Triangle today. Though any storm can turn severe, we are not currently in a risk for severe weather from the SPC.The closer to the coast you go, the more likely you will be to see numerous showers and thunderstorms. There will be a better chance for dry weather north & west of the Triangle.The front will slowly shift to the southeast tonight, and into Wednesday.With the front shifting to the southeast, and westerly winds developing across the Piedmont, drier weather moves in. Sunshine will also make a comeback.Unfortunately, it will remain warm with temperatures in the middle 80s.By the latter part of the week, we will be watching a potential tropical system moving inland through the Gulf Coast states.Regardless of where the storm tracks, tropical moisture will be drawn northward into our region. There remains some uncertainty where the moisture will travel, but at this point we should be prepared for showers and thunderstorms to reach the Triangle by Thursday night.There will be another threat for showers and thunderstorms to move into the area over the weekend as a cold front sags south over the Carolinas, so keep the umbrella handy for the next week...Bigweather