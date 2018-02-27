With high pressure in control across the region, a dry and comfortable day is expected with lots of sunshine, and temperatures just a bit higher than normal.This high pressure zone will gradually move to the east of the area tonight and tomorrow, causing surface winds to turn more out of the east and then southeast tonight before becoming more southerly tomorrow.This wind shift will bring more moisture back into the area causing clouds to increase tomorrow and even triggering a shower as early as the afternoon.A storm system advancing eastward from the Rockies will force a warm front to move northeastward through the Carolinas Wednesday night and Thursday. This will bring a steadier rain through Thursday before the warm front lifts north of Central North Carolina. This will usher in the warmest air of the week on Thursday afternoon and rain may linger ahead of a cold front set to arrive later Thursday afternoon.Cooler and drier air will then work its way into our area Thursday night and Friday. As the large storm system passes to our north Friday and the dry westerly flow of air brings in cooler temperatures, it will be quite windy with gusts to 25-30 mph Friday.A sneak peak at the weekend looks sunny, but brisk and cool with high pressure anchored over the western Great Lakes setting up a northerly wind over the East with seasonably cool temperatures.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather