A front will cross the Triangle later tonight with some showers, then it will stall to our south and east tomorrow as an area of low pressure tracks along it.This will cause clouds and rain tomorrow along with cooler and more seasonable temperatures in the 50s. Low pressure will move offshore tomorrow night and drier air will follow as high pressure crosses the Ohio Valley. High pressure will reach the mid-Atlantic coast on Tuesday providing the Triangle with sunshine and pleasant conditions.High pressure will move offshore Tuesday night and Wednesday as a warm front approaches from the southwest, causing increasing and thickening clouds on Wednesday. Some rain could reach the Triangle late in the day, but more likely Wednesday night. The warm front will lift to the north on Thursday as a storm center crosses the Ohio Valley and it will be warmer with clouds, and rain will continue. It's not out of the question that there could be a thunderstorm Thursday or Thursday night. The storm center will reach the East Coast on Friday and drier and cooler air will follow across the Triangle with the return of sunshine.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell