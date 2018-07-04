Moisture levels have indeed come up like was expected for today, this has allowed for a few scattered thunderstorms to form and will be around into the early evening. They will be very scattered in nature and also diminishing in number as we head into the prime fireworks time tonight. Odds are that many places will not have one to disrupt a fireworks show but we can't guarantee all places will be rain free.A seasonably warm and humid air mass covers the area tomorrow and Friday and like today there will be a few widely separated thunderstorms form in the area each afternoon and evening. An upper level trough moving into the Northeast Friday starts to send a cold front southeast and that front will begin to affect the area with more widespread showers and thunderstorms as we go through Friday night into Saturday. The wettest time might be through Saturday morning in Raleigh and areas north then become less numerous in the afternoon. It will not be nearly as warm Saturday while still being humid during the day.Northwest flow aloft Saturday night and Sunday continues to push the front south and a much drier air mass, both aloft and at the surface, moves in. Dew points are likely to at least drop to the upper 50s Sunday with sunshine much of the time and comfortably warm temperatures.Tropics:A disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms exists 250-300 miles southwest of Bermuda. Conditions are favorable for at least some organization between now and Friday with the chance it may lead to a depression forming. This area of unsettled weather will move west some through tomorrow then start to move northeast by Friday as a cold front moves through the Northeast U.S. This path would take the low well to the west of Bermuda and well off the U.S. coast before being picked up and absorbed by this cold front Friday night and Saturday. Elsewhere no development is likely though the weekend.Have a great 4th of July!Steve Stewart