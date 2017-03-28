A weak cold front has triggered a few hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms. The front and activity is moving east and will be over far eastern North Carolina this evening.Dry, slightly cooler air will move in from the north and northwest for the rest of tonight as a surface high pressure area builds into the Great Lakes. This high will continue to expand east and southward tomorrow, supporting a lot of sunshine and temperatures rising into the lower to middle 70s. The clockwise flow around the high will help force another cold front through the region tomorrow night.More cooler air will move into the region at the surface. However, in the upper atmosphere, the wind flow will turn more out of the southwest and strengthen. This contrasting surface and upper-level flow will lead to the development of more clouds tomorrow night and especially Thursday. That cooler flow, along with the clouds, will lead to a 6 to 12 degree drop in daytime highs on Thursday compared to tomorrow.A strong storm system will move into New Mexico tonight and then over the Texas panhandle. This storm will track east-northeast and help bring a deeper flow of moisture into the Carolinas Thursday night and Friday. This will lead to the increase in cloud cover by Thursday, then as the system gets closer, we will see a soaking rain and thunderstorms Friday. The rain will taper off Friday evening and drier air will start to move into the region later Friday night.High pressure building over the Northeast U.S. will extend southward into the Carolinas and this should help bring nice weather this weekend with temperatures climbing back into the 70s.Have a great evening,Chris