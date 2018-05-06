WEATHER

Few Showers Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

As a cold front crosses the region today, showers and thunderstorms will form across the Triangle, mainly in the afternoon. This front will clear the viewing area this evening with showers and thunderstorms pressing east of Interstate 95.

Another cold front will approach from the west tomorrow while an upper-level system lifts northward from our south. The bulk of the moisture with these features will be confined to the Appalachians, but we can expect more clouds than sunshine with slightly below-normal temperatures.

This secondary cold front will then clear the region Monday night and set up a cool and cloudy Tuesday as the upper-level disturbance lingers over North Carolina. Dry weather will prevail on Tuesday as temperatures remain seasonably cool.

Have a great day,

Steve Stewart

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
High winds send airport equipment crashing across tarmac
Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
Michigan permits Nestle increased water extraction, ends Flint water distribution
Wet weather hitting the Triangle today, tomorrow
More Weather
Top Stories
Driver found dead hours after car went off Durham Freeway identified
Justify wins sloppy Kentucky Derby, Baffert takes 5th title
3 dead in multi-vehicle wreck in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
Woman calls police on 2 Native American brothers during college tour
Police: Durham man fired flare gun at home during break-in
Duke baseball hosts clinic for kids and teens with Autism
Raleigh's newest student activists watch Trump's NRA speech, advocate for change
Show More
Man asks Toys 'R' US employee to watch baby, never returns
Tarboro graduate Todd Gurley using off-season to impact youth
Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
Herd of horses on NC island welcome new member
Study: Eating fast-food lowers woman's chance of getting pregnant
More News