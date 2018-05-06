As a cold front crosses the region today, showers and thunderstorms will form across the Triangle, mainly in the afternoon. This front will clear the viewing area this evening with showers and thunderstorms pressing east of Interstate 95.Another cold front will approach from the west tomorrow while an upper-level system lifts northward from our south. The bulk of the moisture with these features will be confined to the Appalachians, but we can expect more clouds than sunshine with slightly below-normal temperatures.This secondary cold front will then clear the region Monday night and set up a cool and cloudy Tuesday as the upper-level disturbance lingers over North Carolina. Dry weather will prevail on Tuesday as temperatures remain seasonably cool.Have a great day,Steve Stewart