After some rain on Tuesday, today will be more tranquil with partial sunshine and pleasant temperatures topping out in the 70s.High pressure will nose into the area and promote dry conditions really for the next 24 to 48 hours. Temps will be on the cool side tomorrow with a fair bit of cloud cover.A strengthening southwesterly flow aloft will help transport moisture into the region. Rain chances will increase on Thursday night as a storm system moves into the Ohio Valley.Friday will be wet with rain, and embedded thunderstorms. Right now, the risk of severe weather is low, but locally heavy rainfall will be a possibility, especially on Friday afternoon. A clearing trend commences Friday night with a pleasant weekend in store. Temperatures will be slightly above average both on Saturday and Sunday, generally in the lower to middle 70s.A storm will swing into the Pacific Northwest on Thursday, dropping southeast and over or near the Four Corners on Friday night and Saturday morning. This system will bring increasing cloudiness and then more wet and stormy weather on Monday into Tuesday of next week.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather