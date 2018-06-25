WEATHER

Storm Chance Late Today

The cold front that has been approaching from the north since yesterday will settle over the region today. This will keep some clouds across the area and will allow showers and thunderstorms to move through later today, although daytime heating will make the afternoon the best chance for any activity. Temperatures will be cooler today with clouds and shower activity across the area. Highs will settle into the upper 80s across and low 90s.

How much activity we see tomorrow will depend on how far south the front will sink, allowing high pressure, centered in the Northeast, to build into the region. At this time, much of the activity will be across southern counties. As high pressure builds in humidity should drop for a little throughout the day. Temperatures will also depend on how far south the front reaches. We lowered the temperature, but may still be too warm if there is more clouds and shower activity across the area.

On Wednesday, a small upper-level trough will move into the Great Lakes region and will bring a cold front into the Southeast. While we'll see a break from shower and thunderstorm activity ahead of the front, any relief from the humidity will be erased. Hot and humid conditions look to return to the area Thursday and into the weekend as high surface pressure build over the region. An upper-level ridge will also move over the eastern half of the country, helping warm air aloft return to the area. This coupled with southerly flow at the surface will help temperatures return to the mid 90s. While each day will be rain-free, we cannot rule out the formation of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in the daytime heating.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart
