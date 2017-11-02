This weather will help create very dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere. A southwest upper-level wind flow currently in place over the southeastern United States will bring an increase in moisture over the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere. This brought some high clouds yesterday, but there was enough sunshine to take temperatures well into the 70s. More clouds will show up at times today, but there should still be some sunshine and most places will have daytime high temperatures rising into the mid-70s.A weak cold front will move into the central Appalachians today, and east and south into Virginia and northwest North Carolina by Friday afternoon. This front is expected to move through central North Carolina late Friday or Friday evening, and then move east and south of central North Carolina Friday night. Ahead of this front, temperatures should rise well into the 70s and a few spots will be at or just above 80 F Friday afternoon.Another large surface high pressure area will move out of southern Canada into the northern Great Lakes Friday night and Saturday then move east and build southward into the mid-Atlantic region Saturday.This will bring a low-level cool air wedge into central North Carolina. A northeast wind flow will set up and shallow low-level moist air is expected to be just deep enough to bring plenty of clouds over central North Carolina Saturday and Saturday night into Sunday morning.The northeast flow will lead to cloudy and lower temperatures Saturday. Some places across central North Carolina, especially near the Virginia border, might see daytime high temperatures no higher than the mid-60s Saturday afternoon.A strong upper-level storm system moving out of western Canada into the northern Plains and Great Lakes Sunday and Monday will support an eastward-moving cold front. This system will force the large surface high to move east and the low-level cool air wedge should erode and break Sunday. This should lead to a breakup in the clouds Sunday afternoon and enough sunshine to take readings into the mid-70s. This warm flow of air should remain in place through Monday and readings on Monday will warm well into the 70s to perhaps the lower 80s.The front moving east into the Appalachians will move to just north and west of central North Carolina on Tuesday of next week. The flow of warm air ahead of this front will continue and support daytime high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 again Tuesday afternoon. Then the cold front will move through Tuesday night with the chance for showers. In the wake of that front, there will be a noticeably cooler flow of air moving into the region by Wednesday. Lingering moisture in the wake of the front will lead to leftover clouds and perhaps more showers Wednesday of next week.