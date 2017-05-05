WEATHER

Tornado Watch until 9AM

We are currently under a tornado watch until 9am.


A cold front coming eastward will send showers and storms away to the east of the Triangle, but we still expect some wet travel to start.

Gusty west winds will bring drier low-level air to central North Carolina this afternoon with intervals of sunshine.

Lingering upper-level and mid-level moisture aloft will bring spotty showers to the Ohio and Tennessee valley regions this afternoon and tomorrow, and some of this moisture will reach parts of central North Carolina producing spotty showers tomorrow.

As upper-level winds turn more out of the northwest, there will be a drier and cooler flow of air coming out of Canada. This will bring less clouds Saturday night and Sunday and unseasonably cool air for both days of the weekend. Daytime high temperatures will be no higher than the the 60s across the region for both Saturday and Sunday. This will be roughly 10 degrees below normal for the first weekend in May.

High pressure both aloft, and at the surface, will build over the central Carolinas. This leads to sunny & cool weather for the region Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Warm, moist air will attempt to move into central North Carolina as stubborn, cool, dry air remains in place over the northeast U.S.
during Wednesday and Thursday of next week. This contrast between warm, moist air and cool, dry air could lead to a shower and thunderstorm Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Have a great weekend!

Don

