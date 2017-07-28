Cooler weekend! Could see storms, some damaging winds

Risk downgraded to Marginal for the region today. Still see potential for some damaging winds. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/17nnvcAcyE — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 28, 2017

The storms that moved across the area last night marked the start of a change that will bring us another opportunity of wet weather today, and eventually a return to more comfortable weather over the weekend.It will remain humid today. Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread later this afternoon and into tonight. Those storms can produce very heavy rain that can cause local flooding in poor drainage areas and strong wind gusts. The SPC has us in in a marginal risk for severe weather. That's a lower category than we were in yesterday.A cold front will move through Saturday morning, maybe with a lingering shower, then the air mass will dry out and the humidity will start to lower. There will be intervals of sunshine as we head through the day.A very dry air mass will arrive Saturday night and Sunday making for comfortable conditions on Sunday. A problem on Sunday, however, is how much sun will there be.The upper-level feature that brings the cold front through will be slow to move east and away from the Raleigh area. There will be at least some clouds mixed with sun. At worst, it could turn out to be a fair amount of clouds around, but it will be 20+ degrees cooler than last Sunday.Have a great weekend!Bigweather