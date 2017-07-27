We are in for a weather change that brings us a period of wet weather followed by much more comfortable conditions. You're going to love it!It will remain humid tonight and tomorrow. An upper-level disturbance moving through the area tonight will help produce a shower and thunderstorm in a few spots, mainly this evening. There may be a shower in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms are going to be widespread later tomorrow into tomorrow night as a stronger upper level disturbance and cold front approach. Thunderstorms later tomorrow and tomorrow night could produce very heavy rain that could cause local flooding in poor drainage areas. And some of the storms could produce damaging wind gusts. The cold front moves through Saturday morning, maybe with a lingering shower or thundershower. Then the air mass begins to dry out as humidity levels start to lower. Clouds may also break some in the afternoon. Temperatures will only be in the low and mid 80s on Saturday.A much drier air mass arrives Saturday night and Sunday making for comfortable conditions for the end of the weekend. However, sunshine could be rather limited on Sunday. The upper-level feature that brings the cold front through will be slow to move east and away from the region. There will be at least some clouds mixed with sun. But temperatures will be awesome--some areas from RDU to the north may only top out in the 70s!Have a great evening,Chris