Stifling heat and humidity will keep a grip on the weather pattern across central N.C., through Friday. Temperatures felt like 100-105F this afternoon. Similar conditions are expected again Thursday.High pressure will continue to build overhead. This will basically put a lid on the atmosphere. So, despite the extreme heat and humidity, there will be very little shower and thunderstorm activity over the next couple of day or two. There will be spotty thundershowers with the sea breeze east of 95 towards the beaches. However, you can never rule out a stray thunderstorm anywhere with the heat.After tomorrow, changes will take place. The ridge will move away as an upper-level trough developing over the western Great Lakes and Ohio Valley Friday expands south and east over the weekend. This will produce a more unstable air mass Friday, so a shower or thunderstorm will occur in spots in the afternoon. It'll still be hot, but at least some places will get a cooling shower. As that trough gets closer over the weekend, shower and storm chances will go up. But there will still plenty of dry times. Temperatures will drop just a bit, with highs dropping into the upper 80s by Sunday.Stay cool, have a nice evening!Chris