Aside from a brief warmup Wednesday, the overall weather pattern will consist of lower-than-average temperatures for this time of the year.A northerly flow will filter chillier air into the Triangle tonight with clear skies. Most locations will dip down into the 40s.As a storm system organizes and lifts northeast across the Ohio Valley tomorrow, more of a southwest flow will develop across the region.This will send much warmer air into the Triangle. This along with plenty of sunshine will make for a nice day.Although the main storm and most of the moisture will remain well to our north, the trailing cold front will sweep through the Triangle early Thursday morning. While a spotty shower cannot be ruled out, most locations will remain dry. The main impact from the passage of this front will be to pick up the winds and filter in cooler air, nearly 10 degrees cooler than tomorrow.A cool and dry weather pattern will be in place to round out the week and head into the weekend as a large area of high pressure builds in from the northwest. Despite plenty of sunshine Friday through Sunday, temperatures will remain anywhere from 5-10 degrees below average for late April.There will be a storm system to keep a close eye on late in the weekend into early next week. Early indications are that the bulk of this storm will remain to our south, but it may come close enough to bring cloudy and wet weather to the region by Monday.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell