Some rain and drizzle will begin over the Appalachians this evening and will push into the Triangle later tonight. A wave of low pressure developing along a cold front moving in from the west will enhance the rainfall Sunday into Sunday night across the region. The heaviest of the rain will likely fall south and east of the Triangle.

Cooler air will start to work its way in from the northwest in the wake of the front on Monday with temperatures near 50 and still a bit of rain in spots.

The upper-level energy associated with the storm system will work its way through Tuesday resulting in a mixture of clouds and sun. It will be breezy and even chillier with highs near 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

High pressure will build back in from the west midweek, and temperatures will start to moderate again on Thursday.
Have a great weekend!

Steve Stewart
