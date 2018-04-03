Showers & storms will move across the area tomorrow, and some of those storms could be severe. Damaging winds will be the main threat with the strongest storms. There's now a slight risk along and east of I-95. pic.twitter.com/a4OCbjA5Me — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) April 3, 2018

A cold front that stalled just to our south will drift back northward as a warm front today, allowing for temperatures to again warm close to 80 degrees Fahrenheit with a few breaks of sunshine.A cold front will then cross through Wednesday morning into the early afternoon hours. This storm system will bring showers and storms. A couple of those storms could be severe. Right now the area is under a marginal and slight risk.Behind this front, an even cooler air mass will follow for Wednesday night and Thursday despite a fair amount of sunshine Thursday.Friday will then turn somewhat warmer as the next front begins its approach. Temperatures could rise higher than the middle 60s we have indicated if we see enough sunshine and winds shift around out of the south early enough.Our next front will then cross through Friday night with some rain to follow for Saturday, perhaps mixing with some wintry precipitation as precipitation comes to an end Saturday night and much colder air begins to press southward.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell