WEATHER

Rain and Storms Tomorrow

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A cold front that stalled just to our south will drift back northward as a warm front today, allowing for temperatures to again warm close to 80 degrees Fahrenheit with a few breaks of sunshine.

A cold front will then cross through Wednesday morning into the early afternoon hours. This storm system will bring showers and storms. A couple of those storms could be severe. Right now the area is under a marginal and slight risk.



Behind this front, an even cooler air mass will follow for Wednesday night and Thursday despite a fair amount of sunshine Thursday.

Friday will then turn somewhat warmer as the next front begins its approach. Temperatures could rise higher than the middle 60s we have indicated if we see enough sunshine and winds shift around out of the south early enough.

Our next front will then cross through Friday night with some rain to follow for Saturday, perhaps mixing with some wintry precipitation as precipitation comes to an end Saturday night and much colder air begins to press southward.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Why do rainbows appear as arcs?
Apex man captures 'pollen storm' on home surveillance camera
What to do when you see a tornado while driving
Snow this weekend? Probably not
More Weather
Top Stories
Former NCCU women's basketball players get big win after ABC11 I-Team report
Woman shoots and wounds 4 at YouTube before killing herself
2nd suspect charged, sought in 2017 Fayetteville murder, shooting
Raleigh parent upset about 'white privilege' paper sent home with student
MLK Jr. was scheduled to be in Durham the day he was assassinated
Woman in serious condition after neighbors say she was attacked by dog in Durham
51-year-old Durham woman dies in I-85 crash
Overturned truck crash closes NC 57 near Hillsborough
Show More
Left turns banned at 'dangerous' Apex intersection
Second teen dies after chase/crash Monday night in Fayetteville
Sex offender arrested at Apex park
North Carolina one of 17 states to sue US government over census question
Duke surgeons perform groundbreaking HIV organ transplant
More News
Top Video
News Digest for April 3, 2018
Overturned truck crash closes NC 57 near Hillsborough
51-year-old Durham woman dies in I-85 crash
A glimpse at the new 'Wahlburgers' restaurant in Downtown Raleigh
More Video