Scattered storms this afternoon will taper off after sunset. Lows tonight will only drop to the mid to upper 60s.Cooler air pushes into the area Tuesday dropping highs to the upper 70s in the Triangle and the low 80s in the Sandhill. There will still be enough moisture in place for scattered storms mainly during the afternoon.Rain chances will be much lower Wednesday, but highs will climb back to the 90s. Central North Carolina will be in between two fronts keeping things fairly quiet. That cold front gets closer on Thursday sparking a few more showers across the region.By Friday that front will stall across the state. Spots closest to the front will have the best chance of seeing rain. This pattern continues through the first half of the weekend. There will be a few storms Saturday with highs near 90 degrees.Slightly cooler air arrive Sunday into Monday with lower rain chances.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell