Could we see tropical storms in the near future?

The tropics are heating up, and we are beginning to see some disturbances we will have to keep watch over.
The first one is just south of Bermuda.
According to the NHC it has a 60 percent chance of forming a tropical cyclone in the next five days.
Right now, it is a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms.
I do see an environment that will could help it grow into a tropical depression by the end of the week. The same cold front that will improve our weather Saturday into Sunday is then forecast to run into this system.
It should tear it apart before it becomes too big. That is a good news for everybody.
The second system is still way out- several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
At this point, it may develop a bit over the next couple of days but the upper-level winds should help knock it down a bit as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.
There's a long way to go on this storm, and it's nothing to freak out about, yet. We'll keep watching it though.
The biggest problem throughout the weekend is that the first system could really kick up the waves along the Outer Banks, but otherwise, I wouldn't cancel any beach trips...