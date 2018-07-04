WEATHER

Could we see tropical storms in the near future?

EMBED </>More Videos

The tropics are heating up. (WTVD)

By
It's that time of year.

The tropics are heating up, and we are beginning to see some disturbances we will have to keep watch over.



The first one is just south of Bermuda.

According to the NHC it has a 60 percent chance of forming a tropical cyclone in the next five days.

Right now, it is a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms.

I do see an environment that will could help it grow into a tropical depression by the end of the week. The same cold front that will improve our weather Saturday into Sunday is then forecast to run into this system.

It should tear it apart before it becomes too big. That is a good news for everybody.

The second system is still way out- several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.



At this point, it may develop a bit over the next couple of days but the upper-level winds should help knock it down a bit as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

There's a long way to go on this storm, and it's nothing to freak out about, yet. We'll keep watching it though.

The biggest problem throughout the weekend is that the first system could really kick up the waves along the Outer Banks, but otherwise, I wouldn't cancel any beach trips...
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertropical stormsummerweather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
DIY Homemade Air Conditioner
Cooler Air this Weekend
Beach lightning safety tips
Heat advisory in effect for Saturday
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh celebrates July 4th at new location
Raleigh Police: 34-year-old woman voluntarily left, not kidnapped at Walmart
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide on S. Church Street
National group joins fight over Silent Sam, buying Raleigh billboards
Viral Facebook post helps mother keep job while her child is on life support
Fisherman believes catch is huge bale of marijuana
DIY Homemade Air Conditioner
Seattle bans plastic straws; UK, other US cities moving that way
Show More
Teen girl arrested in June death of 28-year-old Harnett County man
Fuquay Police: Arrest made after woman shot, thrown from car
Hurricanes proving they're serious this summer
Raleigh woman accused of stealing more than $135K from sick, elderly friend
Duke's David Cutcliffe as Mr. Incredible? Coming right up...
More News