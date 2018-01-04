Cumberland roads remain icy; what's open, what's closed

Parts of Cumberland Co. still covered in snow and ice. Here's a clip of what Cliffdale rd. looks like. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/PO8qn0dgBt — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 4, 2018

Secondary roadways are especially treacherous. We do not recommend travel unless absolutely necessary. #FayPD Officers are working a number of wrecks across the city, and we have responded to over 60 vehicle crashes since the start of this winter event. #ncwx — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 4, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2858629" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Snow fell heavily in parts of the Sandhills.

A day after snow blanketed much of eastern North Carolina, the Sandhills began making plans to return things to a normal schedule.Schools, however, will be closed for another day, giving most students a four-day weekend.Cumberland County Schools were closed Thursday and will be closed Friday as well.Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-teens, however, the wind chill temperatures will feel like they are in the single digits during the morning commute.Local law enforcement agencies are reporting most major roads are open, but there may be patches of ice, including black ice on bridges and shaded areas.City of Fayetteville government offices will open at 9 a.m. on Friday..The City of Fayetteville said that Thursday trash pickup is tentatively scheduled to take place Friday beginning at 8 a.m. and Friday's trash pickup is tentatively scheduled for Saturday morning. The decision will be made early Friday morning once an assessment is made of road conditions, to determine if it is safe to resume trash pickup.Street maintenance crews will be working 12-hour shifts during the next 24 hours. During that time, the crews will be laying a salt/sand mix on all city roads.Fayetteville recreation centers that open at 9 a.m. are Senior, Tokay, and Gilmore.FAST Transit services will begin at 10 a.m.Cumberland County Government facilities will open at 10 a.m. on Friday. This includes the courthouse and Cumberland County Public Libraries, except the Spring Lake Branch Library, which is closed on Fridays.The Ann Street Landfill and Wilkes Road Compost Facility will open at 8:30 a.m. Container sites that normally open at 7 a.m. on Fridays will open at 8:30 a.m.Fort Bragg officials said that because of the icy conditions on and around the base, the installation will operate on a staggered delayed opening Friday.Service Members will report for first call at 10 a.m. The civilian workforce, including contractors, will report to work at 9 a.m. Employees are encouraged to confirm with supervisors in reference to utilization of Liberal Leave.Fort Bragg Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Friday. Fort Bragg Family and MWR facilities will open at 9 a.m. This includes the CDCs, and CYS facilities and fitness centers.Womack Army Medical Center along with all outlying and associated clinics will open at 9 a.m.Commissaries, Shoppettes and Exchanges, including fast-food facilities, will open at 10 a.m., with the exception of Old Glory Express, which will open at 8 a.m.Fort Bragg reminds everyone to dress warmly and in layers as temperatures will remain low throughout the week. And keep your skin covered as much as possible to limit exposure to the elements.Parts of the Fayetteville area and in surrounding counties saw accumulations of 2 to 4 inches of snow. With a few areas, mainly near Tarboro reporting as many as 6 inches of snow.Residents are asked to avoid traveling on roads unless absolutely necessary to allow road crews and emergency services personnel to safely tend to their duties.