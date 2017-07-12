WEATHER

Dangerous Heat Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A ridge of high pressure will keep hot, uncomfortably humid and rain-free weather going for a couple more days.

This ridge is making for a rather stable atmosphere and even though there is plenty of low-level moisture around, there is nothing to lift that moisture to produce a shower or thunderstorm. Expect high temperatures in the middle 90s today with a heat index over 100. The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory for part of the area.


After tomorrow, changes will take place. The ridge will move away as an upper-level trough expands south and east over the weekend. This will be enough to help cause a more unstable air mass Friday, so a shower or thunderstorm will occur in more spots on Friday afternoon.

It still is a hot day, but at least some places may get a cooling shower. As that trough affects the area, Saturday into Sunday brings more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The wettest day looks to be Saturday.

A front will come into the area Sunday and this may focus the greatest amount of showers and storms just to the south with that boundary still around on Monday for at least the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but at least temperatures will come down some by then.

Have a great Hump Day!

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
HEAT ADVISORY: Heat index could reach 105+ degrees today
Why do lightning bugs light up?
Where to see the last Manhattanhenge of 2017
Underwater music festival promotes reef conservation
More Weather
Top Stories
HEAT ADVISORY: Heat index could reach 105+ degrees today
Two people shot at while driving in Raleigh
6 Marines and 1 sailor from Camp Lejeune killed in plane crash
NC man faces fraud charge for claiming to be son
Prosecutors: Parents taunted malnourished child before death
Police: NC man forced nephew to stand barefoot on hot asphalt
Moral Monday protesters fight ban from General Assembly
Show More
Russian lawyer who met with Trump Jr. denies government ties
4-year-old girl killed in fireworks explosion
Customs agents find live snakes inside box at airport
Good Samaritan helps reunite woman with lost wallet
Woman dies in officer-involved shooting on I-40, mother says
More News
Top Video
Two people shot at while driving in Raleigh
Moral Monday protesters fight ban from General Assembly
6 Marines and 1 sailor from Camp Lejeune killed in plane crash
Good Samaritan helps reunite woman with lost wallet
More Video