If you're scared of heights, this video may make you nervous.
Jorden Tually is a tourist and daredevil who visited Yosemite National Park with his friends to, as he says on his YouTube page, "Do it for the insta!" He straddled cliffs and walked along edges, all for his Instagram page.
While terrifying to many, it makes for some great video, and the weather is great for that perfect "insta" shot. Tually climbed a bridge with friends, took in a waterfall from a different point of view, walked along boulders, and ran along the railing of another bridge.
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite National Park
