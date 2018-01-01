WEATHER

Did someone say snow is coming to the Triangle?

Arctic air is here and staying put for awhile ... all we need is a storm and we will get some snow. Well, it's a distinct possibility.

It's likely an area of low pressure will develop off the Florida coast and move along the North Carolina Coast Wednesday.

The question is, will it be close enough to give us some snow?

Meteorologist Steve Stewart said the EURO model has been consistent in showing some snow along and east of I-95 since Saturday.

Monday, the GFS and Canadian model are showing a similar solution, so confidence is gaining strength that some areas will get accumulating snow.



The NAM and RPM models are different. They show the low closer to the coast, bringing snow all the way into the Triangle.

However, Steve said he hasn't bought into this just yet. He would like to see more model run to run consistency but said it is worth mentioning at this time.

The reason this could be a bigger problem than just a normal snow event is that another blast of Arctic air arrives Thursday and lasts into the weekend.

With lows in the teens and highs in the 30s, any snow that does fall could linger on the ground for days, causing slick driving conditions.

Our meteorologists will watch this closely and give updates as new information becomes available.
