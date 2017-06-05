Downpour floods floor at Nash Co Sheriff's Office

We had a slight flooding issue at NCSO during the heavy rains; however our Deputies knew what to do when they saw it. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/4QyS389Rir — Nash County Sheriff (@NashCountySO) June 6, 2017

Tornado warning: There is radar indication of rotation near Rocky Mount. pic.twitter.com/bQiwZulsqJ — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) June 5, 2017

Slight risk now for most of the viewing area from the @NWSSPC Biggest threat=damaging winds. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/GOfEtpVy2k — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) June 5, 2017

A tornado warning in Nash County came and went Monday without incident, but severe weather didn't leave the area unscathed.The Nash County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it had some "slight flooding issue" in its building Monday as heavy rain moved through.The sheriff's office got about 3 inches of water on the floor, but no expected major damage.No one was hurt, the sheriff's office said.A tornado warning for Nash and Edgecombe counties until 6:30 p.m. was canceled shortly before that time.A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Sampson and Wayne counties until 10:45 p.m.There were scattered reports of power outages across the Triangle.In Creedmoor, more than 1,200 customers were expected to be without power until at least midnight.Earlier in Raleigh, 1,400 were without electricity in the area of Leesville Road, Glenwood Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road after reports of a tree down on power lines.Power has mostly been restored in Wake County, with only 383 reported without power - those in an area between Apex and Holly Springs.Radar detected rotation near the town of Rocky Mount around 5:45 p.m. which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning. The warning lasted for around 15 minutes before it was canceled.Meanwhile, almost the entire state of North Carolina was under some risk for severe weather Monday.The slight risk categorization is the second lowest level for severe weather out of 5. The largest threat today will be damaging winds and hail.There is also a slight chance for tornadoes.Chief meteorologist Chris Hohmann said heavy rain is the main threat.In the wake of the frontal passage, a less humid air mass will move in Tuesday and linger for the rest of the workweek.Daytime temperatures will be pleasant each day and nighttime lows will be in the 50s for at least a couple of nights.Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure moves in and brings a warm air mass back to the area. As a result, we will see temperatures warm back into the mid- to upper 80s.