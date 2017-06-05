  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
WEATHER

Downpour floods floor at Nash Co Sheriff's Office

This rainy-day wreck happened Monday on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 282 in Raleigh. (Lori Denberg)

A tornado warning in Nash County came and went Monday without incident, but severe weather didn't leave the area unscathed.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it had some "slight flooding issue" in its building Monday as heavy rain moved through.



The sheriff's office got about 3 inches of water on the floor, but no expected major damage.

No one was hurt, the sheriff's office said.

A tornado warning for Nash and Edgecombe counties until 6:30 p.m. was canceled shortly before that time.



A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Sampson and Wayne counties until 10:45 p.m.

There were scattered reports of power outages across the Triangle.

In Creedmoor, more than 1,200 customers were expected to be without power until at least midnight.

Earlier in Raleigh, 1,400 were without electricity in the area of Leesville Road, Glenwood Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road after reports of a tree down on power lines.

Power has mostly been restored in Wake County, with only 383 reported without power - those in an area between Apex and Holly Springs.

Radar detected rotation near the town of Rocky Mount around 5:45 p.m. which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning. The warning lasted for around 15 minutes before it was canceled.

Tornado Safety: What to do when a twister strikes

Meanwhile, almost the entire state of North Carolina was under some risk for severe weather Monday.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Get weather on the ABC11 News app.

The slight risk categorization is the second lowest level for severe weather out of 5. The largest threat today will be damaging winds and hail.

There is also a slight chance for tornadoes.

Chief meteorologist Chris Hohmann said heavy rain is the main threat.



In the wake of the frontal passage, a less humid air mass will move in Tuesday and linger for the rest of the workweek.

Daytime temperatures will be pleasant each day and nighttime lows will be in the 50s for at least a couple of nights.

Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure moves in and brings a warm air mass back to the area. As a result, we will see temperatures warm back into the mid- to upper 80s.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastfloodingNashvilleRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Watching for High Winds or Hail
Check out this kitesurfing adventure
How to eat pudding in space
Tornado batters elementary school with students inside
More Weather
Top Stories
Kerr Lake pump problems force water emergencies in Henderson, Oxford
Durham police identify child shot, still seeking gunman
Cooper says NC House budget 'shortchanging' the state
Residents weigh in on Wake County Schools budget debate
Man wanted in Wake County found in stolen car in Florida
Missing teen's body found in Chatham County lake
Man shot in jaw while riding on NC 87 in Harnett County
Show More
Canine flu not in Wake County, officials say
Sheriff: Disgruntled ex-worker killed 5, then himself
Clayton police arrest 22, charge 83 at DWI checkpoint
Neighbor kills man threatening to drown infant twins
Skimmers found at Carrboro gas station, employee hit
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos