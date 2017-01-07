Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties in North Carolina. Additionally, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Saturday night.
Dozens of crashes have been reported on Triangle roads.
Click here to send us your weather pictures and video
Note to iPhone users: Due to a bug, open the link in Safari or go to the Eyewitness tab in the ABC11 News app
Downtown @CityofRoxboro this morning from our photographer Jim Schumacher. Live coverage: https://t.co/h0nQhrzcwX pic.twitter.com/xId3RgEFgb— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 7, 2017
In areas south of the Triangle, sleet, rain and freezing rain will change over to all snow before ending by early this afternoon.
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSING AND DELAY INFORMATION
Get important weather updates from the ABC11 News App
Total snowfall accumulations will be 4-10 inches from the Triangle on north and then generally 1-4 inches south of the Triangle. The highest snowfall amounts will be mostly over areas north of the Triangle where more of the precipitation stayed snow last night.
The storm will lift northeast away from Central North Carolina this evening. The whole area then sees a clearing sky as upper-level winds turn more out of the northwest tonight.
This northwest flow will also help bring additional very cold air over the region. This will complement the cold air still drilling in from the north at the surface.
Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Most of the region will have low temperatures falling to the lower teens tonight, and down into the single digits tomorrow night. Some places could drop to below zero. The fresh snow pack and light winds will allow temperatures to drop below where they normally would had the snow not fallen.
Report a Typo