Dozens of crashes as snow and sleet blanket central North Carolina
We've see a lot of accidents on the roads.

By and Don Schwenneker
ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a major winter storm is bringing ice, sleet, and snow to Central North Carolina today.

Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties in North Carolina. Additionally, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Dozens of crashes have been reported on Triangle roads.

A winter storm warning goes into effect 7 p.m. Friday night for the areas shaded in pink.

In areas south of the Triangle, sleet, rain and freezing rain will change over to all snow before ending by early this afternoon.

Total snowfall accumulations will be 4-10 inches from the Triangle on north and then generally 1-4 inches south of the Triangle. The highest snowfall amounts will be mostly over areas north of the Triangle where more of the precipitation stayed snow last night.


The storm will lift northeast away from Central North Carolina this evening. The whole area then sees a clearing sky as upper-level winds turn more out of the northwest tonight.

This northwest flow will also help bring additional very cold air over the region. This will complement the cold air still drilling in from the north at the surface.

Time lapse camera catches the snow's arrival outside the ABC11 Durham studios.

Most of the region will have low temperatures falling to the lower teens tonight, and down into the single digits tomorrow night. Some places could drop to below zero. The fresh snow pack and light winds will allow temperatures to drop below where they normally would had the snow not fallen.

