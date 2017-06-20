WEATHER

Some Showers Tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A nearly stalled out cold front over the region will help bring some showers through most of the night. But the rain should not be nearly as heavy as it was last night. Lows will be in the mid 60s to near 70.

The front will slowly shift to the southeast later tonight and into Wednesday. After some morning showers, skies will turn partly sunny during the afternoon, and the first day of summer won't be hot--highs only in the low and mid 80s. It will warm up a bit on Thursday, and there could be a few showers or a storm, but many areas will stay dry.

For Friday through the weekend, shower and storm chances will ramp up as Tropical Storm Cindy moves inland over the Gulf States and heads north. It remains to be seen how much of an influence Cindy will have, as it will be well to the west of us. Regardless, a warm and humid air mass combined with an approaching cold front will keep shower chances in the forecast through much of the weekend.

Have a great evening,

Chris

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf, what it means for NC
Storms bring flash flood threat to central NC
Greenland tsunami, floods leave 4 people missing after quake
Thunderstorms cause slowdowns on I-40 when water floods road
More Weather
Top Stories
Durham PD: Robber forced family to take him shopping at Target
Raleigh residents seek answers in wake of downtown fire
Driver education vehicle involved in serious crash in Clayton
Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf, what it means for NC
TN man shot, suspect held by friends until police arrive
Explosion at Brussels train station considered terrorist attack, suspect dead
Drying tears and repairing tears: Miss NC's seamstress
Show More
Flooding closes Hillsborough parks, trails
Mom who tried to smother child has medical background
Raleigh man found with marijuana macaroons, popcorn
NC man arrested for assaulting handicapped woman
Cumberland Co. close public health and dental clinics
More News
Top Video
Raleigh residents seek answers in wake of downtown fire
Flooding closes Hillsborough parks, trails
CompostNOW tries to increase composting in Triangle
Raleigh woman to compete on Jeopardy
More Video