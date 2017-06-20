A nearly stalled out cold front over the region will help bring some showers through most of the night. But the rain should not be nearly as heavy as it was last night. Lows will be in the mid 60s to near 70.The front will slowly shift to the southeast later tonight and into Wednesday. After some morning showers, skies will turn partly sunny during the afternoon, and the first day of summer won't be hot--highs only in the low and mid 80s. It will warm up a bit on Thursday, and there could be a few showers or a storm, but many areas will stay dry.For Friday through the weekend, shower and storm chances will ramp up as Tropical Storm Cindy moves inland over the Gulf States and heads north. It remains to be seen how much of an influence Cindy will have, as it will be well to the west of us. Regardless, a warm and humid air mass combined with an approaching cold front will keep shower chances in the forecast through much of the weekend.Have a great evening,Chris