Drier Wednesday

Scattered showers were the rule again Tuesday, with some locally heavy down pours. RDU Airport was soaked with 1.5" of rain in a heavy shower this afternoon. A cold front will continue making its way to the coast tonight, and scattered showers will diminish. Lows will be in the mid 60s to near 70.With the front to the south tomorrow, most spots will have a dry day Wednesday with slightly less humid air moving in. The only chance for a shower will be over southern parts of the viewing area, and even there the odds are much more likely it'll be dry. It will be a pleasant August Day with highs only in the low and mid 80s!Thursday will pretty nice as well with only a spotty shower and temperatures staying in the 80s. Showers and storms will be on the increase again as we head towards the weekend.Have a great night!Chris