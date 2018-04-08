Watch for slippery travel first thing this morning in the wake of last nights rain and wintry mix event. The best chance for slick travel will be west and north of the Triangle where temperatures will start below freezing. Otherwise, sunshine returns today, but it will be unseasonably cold with temperatures more like February than April.High pressure will pass by to the north tonight keeping it dry and cold, then a weak area of low pressure will approach from the west tomorrow with clouds and a shower or two. Low pressure will weaken even more as it crosses the region on Tuesday, then it will move out to sea on Tuesday night. This will cause clouds on Tuesday followed by some clearing Tuesday night.High pressure will cross the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday, then track across the Triangle Wednesday night before moving offshore on Thursday. Wednesday will be dry and cool with sunshine, then it will warm up nicely on Thursday with sunshine and a more seasonable afternoon. High pressure holds steady off the Carolina coast on Friday and Saturday as a cool front approaches from the west and this will promote a southwest flow and warm afternoons with some sun. The front will cross the region later next weekend with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.Have a great day!Steve Stewart