Few Showers Tonight

Rain will develop late tonight due to a disturbance that will move across the state. Showers will start to push into the Sandhills around 10pm, and the rest of the rain will push into the Triangle after midnight. Rainfall totals will range between a tenth and a half inch.

Showers will clear out before sunrise Wednesday, and we'll see mostly sunny skies during the rest of the day. A cold front will push through Wednesday night cooling down temperatures for the end of the week.

On Thanksgiving Day get ready for morning lows in the mid 30s and highs near 50 degrees. An area of low pressure in the Atlantic will could spark a few showers along the North Carolina coast, but most of that rain will stay well east of us during the day.

High pressure settles nearby Friday and Saturday keeping things dry. A cold front will push through the state Saturday night, but it won't have enough moisture nearby to cause rain. Highs behind that front drop to the 40s and the 50s during the start of the work week.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

