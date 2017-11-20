WEATHER

Cool Temperatures this Week

Monday featured plenty of sunshine, and clear skies thanks to high pressure. That high will start to shift to the east late tonight. Lows will still be cold dropping to the low 30s.

Winds will shift to the south Tuesday, and that will warm temperatures slightly to the low 60s. Late Tuesday into Wednesday a disturbance will move across the state squeezing out a few isolated showers. Rain chances will be highest for spots east of I-95. Overall, rainfall totals will be light staying below a tenth of an inch.

Highs will reach the low 60s Wednesday as a cold front moves through the state. That front will lead to a chilly and dry Thanksgiving across central North Carolina. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s.

If you're heading out to shop for Black Friday get ready for chilly morning Temperatures in the 30s. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Temperatures will warm up during the first half of the weekend ahead of another cold front. That front will move through the area late Saturday cooling down temperatures on Sunday and Monday.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
