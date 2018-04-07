Rain will come to an end after midnight, but some wet snowflakes are not out of the question before drier air arrives, especially north of the Triangle. Temperatures will drop to near the freezing mark, and areas of standing water may freeze, leading to some black ice.High pressure will build into the region tomorrow, allowing for some sunshine. However, it will be a cool day with highs in the mid-50s.Monday will be cloudy and cool with a few showers around. Low pressure will develop off the Carolina coast Monday night into Tuesday. As of now, this looks to stay east of the region to have any impact on the viewing area.Things do look to quiet down in the longer range on Wednesday and Thursday, as high pressure builds in over the Southeast.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell