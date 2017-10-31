WEATHER

Warmer Temps Headed In

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

There's nothing scary about the trick-or-treating forecast today. Skies will be clear with cool temperatures dropping to the 50s.

Through the end of the week south winds will drive in warmer air across the state. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s by the end of the work week.

A weak cold front will push into the state this weekend, and that will lower temperatures slightly. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will drop to the low 70s.

Rain chances go up during early next week due to another front moving through the region.
Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Season's first snow in NC bring delays, power outages
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Chimney Rock Park, parts of Blue Ridge Parkway closed
More Weather
Top Stories
Amber Alert for missing child in Harnett County
At least 2 dead after hit by truck on West Side bike path in Lower Manhattan
Teacher and coach charged with sex crimes in Raleigh
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
One killed in crash along Morganton Road in Fayetteville
Agents: Bergdahl debriefs were intelligence 'gold mine'
Triangle-area Halloween events and tonight's forecast
Reminder: Check sex offender registry before Halloween
Show More
Man arrested; robs Rite-Aid, leads Fay. police on chase
Suspect in violent crime spree captured after manhunt
Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces
Police: 18-month-old child found with maggots in diaper
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
More News
Top Video
Neighbors help put brakes on Cary-Morrisville road project
Johnston County couple charged with abuse of disabled woman
Third worker dies from injuries in Pasquotank Prison attack
Drug-laced candy could be in your child's Halloween bag
More Video