There's nothing scary about the trick-or-treating forecast today. Skies will be clear with cool temperatures dropping to the 50s.Through the end of the week south winds will drive in warmer air across the state. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s by the end of the work week.A weak cold front will push into the state this weekend, and that will lower temperatures slightly. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will drop to the low 70s.Rain chances go up during early next week due to another front moving through the region.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell