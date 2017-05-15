A weak cool front slipped through the area from the north earlier in the day, pretty much unnoticed. High pressure tonight will bring a clear sky, light winds and comfortably cool air. The same high will keep it sunny Tuesday but temperatures will rise some today, reaching into the middle 80s to near 90 in the afternoon. The humidity will stay low.Wednesday and Thursday will have even higher temperatures, even hot for this time of year, and we expect rain-free weather to continue.Temperatures on Wednesday will take a run at the record high for the day of 92 set in 1947. Highs Thursday will also be around 90. The humidity will creep up some each day. The increase in moisture and the heat will mean that by Thursday a few scattered thunderstorms are likely to form over the Appalachians, but we should remain dry here in Central North Carolina.A cold front will approach on Friday causing more clouds to be around with the sun but it will remain quite warm. At some point, a shower or thunderstorm can occur late in the day or at night with the front getting south into at least southern Virginia. Where that front sets up for the weekend will be important as to if there will be a shower or thunderstorm and what temperatures will be like. Right now we favor the better chance for a shower or thunderstorm to be Saturday over Sunday.NOTE: We have not hit 90 F officially at RDU this year. Here are a few stats about our first 90-degree days: Our average first 90-degree day occurs on May 10. Last year, the first 90-degree day did not occur until June 3. The latest first 90-degree day was June 27, 1983. The earliest 90-degree day was March 12, 1990.Have a great evening!Chris