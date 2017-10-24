After some morning clouds, bright sun was the rule this afternoon with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Tonight will be clear and cooler with lows in the mid and upper 40s.Cooler air will push in behind a cold front Wednesday. Highs will drop to the 60s with morning temperatures near 40 degrees.High pressure stays in control through the end of the work week with highs warming back up to the 70s.Another storm system will push across the state this weekend bringing in more clouds and chance for rain Sunday. And it still looks as if some chilly air will spread into the region by Monday with highs only in the 50s!Have a great Wednesday!Chris