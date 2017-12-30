A large upper-level storm system will move across the mid-Atlantic states today and Sunday. This fast-moving upper-level storm system will support a cold front at the surface, which will move through Central North Carolina late today and tonight.Ahead of this front, afternoon temperatures today will approach 50 F, or close to normal for the end of December. The atmosphere looks to be relatively dry as this feature moves into the Southeast and will not be able to support any precipitation. Other than a slight increase in clouds the only sign that this front has passed will be a drop in temperatures again tonight and much lower readings on Sunday.High pressure building east out of western Canada will move into the northern Plains Monday and expand into the Carolinas. This will force readings across Central North Carolina once again to drop almost 20 degrees Fahrenheit below normal to start the new year. This dry, cold air will linger into the middle of next week.Another upper-level storm system will swing across the southeastern United States during the middle of next week. This will support another cold front. Readings ahead of this front will warm slightly on Wednesday, then the front will be moving through the region later Wednesday. Behind the cold front, another wave of arctic air will move into Central North Carolina and this will bring another round of severe cold to the region for the latter part of next week.Have a great weekend!-Brittany Bell