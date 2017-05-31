Warm and humid conditions will stick around for another day. A cold front will pass through later today and will help set off scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. While we are not in a risk for severe weather today, they could bring a quick downpour.Drier air will follow the front tonight and Thursday will be noticeably less humid.Overall, Thursday's a great day with sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures around normal as high pressure builds in.The area of high pressure will move eastward on Friday and into the weekend.A return flow of moisture and warmth will return as winds shift from the south. While Friday remains dry for most part, the weekend will turn unsettled with showers and thunderstorms. Temps over the weekend will stay in the 80s.We dry out by the middle of next week.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather