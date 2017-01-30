January is ending with a cold spell, but overall, the month was quite warm with an average temperature more than 5 degrees above normal.This is despite a stretch of cold days earlier in the month that featured a little snow and ice along with a low of 9 degrees back on Jan. 9. So, the month featured several very warm days; there were five days where it reached 70, and the warmest day was Jan. 13, when it reached 76.After a cold night tonight, milder air will start to return tomorrow.The day will start in the 20s, but temperatures will reach the low 60s during the afternoon as increasing southwesterly winds pull in warmth.It will stay mostly sunny all day, so aside from the gusty breeze, it will be a nice day.February will start mild, but a cold front moving in will lead to an increase in clouds. This front will be moisture starved and won't bring us any rain as it moves through tomorrow night. Behind this front, chillier air will return again. It will remain dry for the end of the workweek with high pressure nosing in. Typical highs for the first half of February are in the lower to middle 50s. Thursday looks like it will be close to average with sunshine. A weak disturbance will pass nearby to the south on Friday, bringing us some cloudiness that holds highs down to the 40s. A shower cannot be ruled out in the Triangle and points north, but showers mainly will pass by to the south.Chilly air will remain entrenched for the weekend. Saturday looks to be a mainly sunny and tranquil day, but temperatures will stay in the 40s. A more substantial storm system looks to push through the Southeast on Sunday. That likely will bring the area some rain with temperatures again no higher than the middle 40s.Have a great evening,Chris