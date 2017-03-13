A complex weather pattern is setting up over the eastern United States and central North Carolina is going to be impacted by this pattern for about the next 24 hours.Two storms will come together near the coast of Delaware tomorrow.Both storms will pass close to central North Carolina causing more moist air to flow over the region tonight. The rain currently over the region is the result of these two storms feeding moisture into central North Carolina. Once these two storm combine to the northeast of North Carolina drier air will move into the region tomorrow.So, rain should continue through tonight then taper off from west to east early tomorrow morning. A dry west-wind flow should bring a break up in the clouds and some sunshine tomorrow afternoon. There might be a stray shower around late tomorrow or early tomorrow evening.However, most of central North Carolina should be dry tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening.The storm will turn into a massive nor'easter tomorrow and tomorrow night and move off to the northeast. Once it moves away Arctic air will move down across the region for Wednesday and Thursday. At the same time surface high pressure will build in from the west. Despite sunshine, temperatures will be no higher than the 40s, nearly 20 degrees below normal for mid-March for both Wednesday and Thursday.Milder air will return by the end of the week as high pressure moves to the east and surface winds turn more out of the south.A storm moving into British Columbia tomorrow and tomorrow night will move gradually to the east. This system will bring a trailing cold front into the Appalachians by late Friday and through central North Carolina Friday night and Saturday with the chance for showers.Have a great evening!Chris