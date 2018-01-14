Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting when home, and bump the thermostat down a degree or two when leaving home.

Turn off unnecessary lighting.

Postpone household chores that require electrical appliances.

Unplug cellphone / tablet chargers. These devices draw energy even when not in use.

Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction, which pushes warm air back down into the room.

Leave your drapes or blinds open to allow the sun's rays to warm the house.

Duke Energy officials are asking its customers to conserve electricity until 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15.This is all in efforts to help avoid potential high demand on the electric grid caused by extremely cold temperatures.Here are some tips to help reduce electricity use until Monday morning: