Thunder storm in tableview cape town lots of rain falling pic.twitter.com/uhbhYHiIfP — nancy ramos (@ramosn123) March 20, 2017

Spectacular picture of the lightning in Cape Town tonight by Shane Riffel! pic.twitter.com/BgUi4zlJJ1 — UWC Student (@UWCStudents) March 20, 2017

Residents of Cape Town, South Africa were treated to a rare visual treat on March 20: an electrical storm lighting up the night's sky.Twitter user Faine Pearl captured footage of the dazzling storm. Other social media users also shared images of the lightning.