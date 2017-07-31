Emily downgraded to tropical depression, what it means for NC

Tropical Storm Emily weakened to a tropical depression Monday afternoon as it slogged eastward across the Florida peninsula, spreading drenching rains, causing power outages and leaving two fishermen to be rescued from Tampa Bay.
The National Hurricane Center said Emily made landfall late Monday on Florida's Gulf Coast south of Tampa Bay and then began moving east toward the Atlantic coast. Emily spent only a few hours as a tropical storm, losing strength as it marched inland across the central Florida peninsula toward the Atlantic coast.
The latest path from the NHC takes the storm across Florida and kicks it out to sea. The path should be well off the North Carolina coast. The Outer Banks, already dealing with a power outage, likely won't even see rain from Emily, Meteorologist Steve Stewart said Monday afternoon. They will likely be a rip current warning, however.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott said at an afternoon news briefing in the state capital of Tallahassee that about 18,000 homes and businesses lost power, mostly in hard-hit Manatee County. Scott, who was on vacation in Maine and returned to the state when the advisory changed, said the storm was a reminder that severe weather can strike the state at any time.
State emergency management officials also said that the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay, which was closed for a few hours y because of high winds, had since reopened. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) as it crawled ashore but was down to top winds of 35 mph (55 kph) hours later.
No injuries have been reported along the Gulf Coast, although two fishermen were rescued from Tampa Bay while clinging to a channel marker light after their boat sank.
Coast Guard officials said they were called Monday morning about the two brothers, who had been out fishing when their boat engine died. While the brothers worked on the inoperable pump, the boat drifted and struck the range light, according to a Coast Guard statement. The brothers tied their boat off to the light and were forced to cling to the navigation aid and call for help when the vessel sank. A boat from Coast Guard station St. Petersburg rescued the men.
At 5 p.m. Monday, Emily was moving inland over west-central Florida about 30 miles (45 kilometers) northwest of Sebring in south-central Florida. Forecasters said Emily was expected to dump between 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100 millimeters) of rain in some areas, with isolated amounts up to 8 inches (200 millimeters) possible in spots. Lesser amounts were predicted elsewhere.
If you are headed to North Carolina beaches midweek, you may see some higher surf or increased rip-current danger, but otherwise, you should be fine.
August is when the tropics really start to ramp up and we see more hurricane formation. The peak usually happens around September 10th.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
