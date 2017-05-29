Southern half of viewing area under a slight risk for severe weather. Biggest threat=damaging winds. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/T3txV4GEUe — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 29, 2017

It will be warm and humid for Memorial Day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Highs Monday will top out in the upper 80s.A weak boundary in the region will touch off a shower or thunderstorm later in the afternoon, but the better chance for any shower or thunderstorm will come at night.A couple of heavy, gusty thunderstorms are possible south and east of the Triangle. The SPC has part of the area in a slight risk for severe storms.Showers and thunderstorms will remain scattered about the area through Tuesday, before drier conditions return midweek.Temperatures will turn more seasonable for the afternoon hours with highs in the mid-80s. Dew points will also drop slightly before starting to rise again late in the week leading to an uptick in humidity.An afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out by Friday, but a better chance of wet weather will make a return to the Triangle over the weekend.Have a nice Monday!Bigweather