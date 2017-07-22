WEATHER

Excessive heat warning expanded

By and Until 7pm Sunday
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
More counties have been added to the excessive heat warning, a level up from a heat advisory.



The excessive heat warning means some spots could have heat index temperatures are high as 115 degrees.

Heat index values that high can make the body more vulnerable to heat related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

So, make sure to take extra precaution if you have to work outdoors Sunday.

Highs Sunday will get close to 100 degrees with even higher real feel temperatures.

Temperatures will finally get back closer to average by mid-week.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherheat waveweathersummerRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Heat Advisory
Whale 'dances' beautifully in Great Barrier Reef
Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
Triple digits: Our area is seeing extremely rare heat
More Weather
Top Stories
Coast Guard searches for man missing off Outer Banks
Duke, UNC unite to raise money for Teen Cancer America
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Durham
Man sues lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
John Heard, actor known for 'Home Alone', dies
Volunteers in Wake Co. make 10K meals for hungry kids
Trump helps commission $12.9 billion aircraft carrier
Arizona tells armed drivers how to avoid deadly police stops
Show More
90 hospitalized during Chance the Rapper show
Trump fires off volley of angry tweets on Russia probe
Congressional tradition allows McCain time to battle cancer
Deer sent airborne by passing car kills woman passenger
'Let 1994 go': Simpson case's racial symbolism now a relic
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos