Excessive heat warning expanded

More counties are now under an excessive heat warning. Heat index values could reach as high as 115 degrees.

More counties have been added to the excessive heat warning, a level up from a heat advisory.The excessive heat warning means some spots could have heat index temperatures are high as 115 degrees.Heat index values that high can make the body more vulnerable to heat related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.So, make sure to take extra precaution if you have to work outdoors Sunday.Highs Sunday will get close to 100 degrees with even higher real feel temperatures.Temperatures will finally get back closer to average by mid-week.