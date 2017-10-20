WEATHER

What a Weekend

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather through Saturday with more pleasant fall weather.

Clear skies will rule through today. Then a few high clouds will mix with the sun Saturday. It will warm into the upper 70s both days. Sunday won't be a bad day either with partly sunny skies and equally high of temperatures.

Major changes will take place next week.

Monday will see the sky turn cloudy and there will be a couple of showers in the afternoon.

An upper-level low that forms near the southern Gulf states will combine with an approaching cold front to bring rain and a thunderstorm to the region Monday night into Tuesday. Some of that rain will be heavy and there is the chance for locally severe thunderstorms, though the SPC hasn't put us in a severe risk yet.

Behind the rain it gets colder with highs back into the 60s for mid-week.

Have a great weekend!

Bigweather
