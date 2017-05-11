WEATHER

Fast-moving storm lashes central NC

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters work to clear a tree off Burton Road in Durham.

A strong, fast-moving thunderstorm lashed much of the viewing area, leaving about 12,000 people in Durham and Wake counties without power.

Trees were downed across the area. Power lines were knocked down by the high winds of the swift storm. Cloud-to-ground lightning was reported in many areas.

DOWNLOAD THE ACCU-WEATHER APP
CLICK HERE FOR FIRST ALERT DOPPLER RADAR

EMBED More News Videos

Trees down on Jarvis Street in Raleigh.



As midnight approached, the storm had moved out but many roads were affected by fallen trees and other debris.



A line of strong to severe thunderstorms that formed in Virginia began moving into the Triangle about 9 p.m. Thursday.

This line of thunderstorms fed on a significant temperature gradient. Rain cooled the air significantly across parts of Virginia, like Richmond.

EMBED More News Videos

Some power outages and downed lines were reported as storms moved through.



In Person County, Roxboro Police Chief David Hess asked residents to stay indoors as a strong thunderstorm passed over the area shortly before 9 p.m. He said some power outages had been reported in the area.

A new storm system will approach from the west, bringing more showers and rumbles of thunder Friday and into Saturday morning. This system will become a strong low pressure just off of the northeast coast, basically a nor'easter.

It will have minimal effects on our weekend weather. We will have improvement Saturday afternoon with much higher temperatures likely Sunday.
Related Topics:
weathersevere weathernorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Much Cooler Tomorrow
Resident captures footage of funnel cloud in New Mexico
Early morning rains cause storm damage
Rare hail storm hits MTV Awards
More Weather
Top Stories
Harris Teeter hosts veteran who got hateful note on car
Wake Schools struggles with teacher diversity gap
Fort Bragg soldier killed in crash on post, 2 injured
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
NC Senate gives tentative OK to 2-year state budget
Apex teacher suspended after comparing student to slave
Raleigh daycare worker accused of statutory rape
Show More
Durham Sheriff warns residents after rash of break-ins
Maimed pit bull found in Wilson undergoes 3 procedures
80,000+ parking tickets issued in Raleigh last year
Supporters to board: Let UNC law center litigate cases
NC NAACP President Rev. William Barber to step down
More News
Top Video
Harris Teeter hosts veteran who got hateful note on car
Wake Schools struggles with teacher diversity gap
Apex teacher suspended after comparing student to slave
Cumberland law agencies gather for Officer Memorial
More Video