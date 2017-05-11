Fast-moving storm lashes central NC

Trees were downed across the area. Power lines were knocked down by the high winds of the swift storm. Cloud-to-ground lightning was reported in many areas.
DOWNLOAD THE ACCU-WEATHER APP
CLICK HERE FOR FIRST ALERT DOPPLER RADAR
As midnight approached, the storm had moved out but many roads were affected by fallen trees and other debris.
Tree blocking near intersection of Rock Creek Rd & Timberlane Ct from storm #NCWX #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ZSrolhTCwg— AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) May 12, 2017
Severe storm charges through downtown #Raleigh . #abc11 pic.twitter.com/8yLjepCO2e— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) May 12, 2017
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms that formed in Virginia began moving into the Triangle about 9 p.m. Thursday.
This line of thunderstorms fed on a significant temperature gradient. Rain cooled the air significantly across parts of Virginia, like Richmond.
In Person County, Roxboro Police Chief David Hess asked residents to stay indoors as a strong thunderstorm passed over the area shortly before 9 p.m. He said some power outages had been reported in the area.
A new storm system will approach from the west, bringing more showers and rumbles of thunder Friday and into Saturday morning. This system will become a strong low pressure just off of the northeast coast, basically a nor'easter.
It will have minimal effects on our weekend weather. We will have improvement Saturday afternoon with much higher temperatures likely Sunday.